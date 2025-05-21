Subscribe

Walmart pushes back as Donald Trump demands retailer ‘eat the tariffs’

Walmart pushed back against President Trump's demand that it absorb the costs of new tariffs, saying it will keep prices low “as long as we can,” but warned that small margins limit its ability to shield consumers indefinitely.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published21 May 2025, 01:02 AM IST
Walmart vows price control. Brandon Bell/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Walmart has responded to criticism from US President Donald Trump, who publicly demanded that the retail giant absorb the costs of new tariffs rather than pass them on to consumers.

“We have always worked to keep our prices as low as possible, and we won’t stop,” a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement, reported Independent. “We’ll keep prices as low as we can for as long as we can given the reality of small retail margins.”

Trump blasts Walmart over tariff costs

Over the weekend, Trump lashed out at Walmart via a Truth Social post, accusing the retailer of unfairly blaming his tariff policies for impending price hikes. He insisted the company should shoulder the costs instead of shifting the burden to American shoppers.

“Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain,” Trump wrote. “Walmart made BILLIONS OF DOLLARS last year, far more than expected. Between Walmart and China they should, as is said, ‘EAT THE TARIFFS,’ and not charge valued customers ANYTHING.”

Tariff rollout sparks economic uncertainty

Last month, Trump announced a sweeping global tariff plan featuring a 10% baseline tariff on most imports and steep "reciprocal" tariffs targeting major trade partners such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The move, intended to boost domestic manufacturing and rebalance global trade, has had mixed reception.

Markets have since reacted with volatility, amid growing fears of inflation, higher consumer prices, and even the risk of a recession.

In a bid to ease global tensions, Trump later rolled back China’s tariff from 145% to 30% and delayed implementation of the broader tariffs for 90 days to allow for further trade negotiations.

Retailers caught in the crossfire

Walmart, as the largest retailer in the US, finds itself at the center of the tariff debate. While the company reiterated its commitment to affordability, it signaled that prolonged tariffs could eventually force price increases.

