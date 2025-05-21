Walmart pushes back as Donald Trump demands retailer ‘eat the tariffs’

Walmart has responded to criticism from US President Donald Trump, who publicly demanded that the retail giant absorb the costs of new tariffs rather than pass them on to consumers.

Advertisement

“We have always worked to keep our prices as low as possible, and we won’t stop,” a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement, reported Independent. “We’ll keep prices as low as we can for as long as we can given the reality of small retail margins.”

Trump blasts Walmart over tariff costs Over the weekend, Trump lashed out at Walmart via a Truth Social post, accusing the retailer of unfairly blaming his tariff policies for impending price hikes. He insisted the company should shoulder the costs instead of shifting the burden to American shoppers.

“Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain,” Trump wrote. “Walmart made BILLIONS OF DOLLARS last year, far more than expected. Between Walmart and China they should, as is said, ‘EAT THE TARIFFS,’ and not charge valued customers ANYTHING.”

Advertisement

Tariff rollout sparks economic uncertainty Last month, Trump announced a sweeping global tariff plan featuring a 10% baseline tariff on most imports and steep "reciprocal" tariffs targeting major trade partners such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The move, intended to boost domestic manufacturing and rebalance global trade, has had mixed reception.

Markets have since reacted with volatility, amid growing fears of inflation, higher consumer prices, and even the risk of a recession.

In a bid to ease global tensions, Trump later rolled back China’s tariff from 145% to 30% and delayed implementation of the broader tariffs for 90 days to allow for further trade negotiations.

Retailers caught in the crossfire Walmart, as the largest retailer in the US, finds itself at the center of the tariff debate. While the company reiterated its commitment to affordability, it signaled that prolonged tariffs could eventually force price increases.