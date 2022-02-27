Walmart pushes new delivery services for a post-pandemic world

E-commerce sales surged during the pandemic as people avoided shopping in physical stores and clamored for hard to find items such as toilet paper and home goods. But growth has slowed in recent months as shoppers increasingly return to physical stores. Amazon, the country’s largest online retailer, said sales for its online stores fell 1% in the most recent quarter, compared with the same period last year. Walmart said US e-commerce sales rose 1% year-over-year in the quarter ended Jan. 28, down from 69% growth in the same quarter last year.