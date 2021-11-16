Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Walmart raises forecast and says shelves are stocked for holiday shoppers

Walmart raises forecast and says shelves are stocked for holiday shoppers

More shoppers visited stores than they did in the same period last year, with traffic up 5.7% and spending per trip up 3.3%
2 min read . 06:39 PM IST Sarah Nassauer, The Wall Street Journal

Comparable sales jumped 9.2%, fueled by groceries; retailer says it has plenty of inventory despite global supply-chain problems

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Walmart Inc. reported another quarter of higher sales, as prices rose for some products and consumers shopped early for the winter holidays.

Walmart Inc. reported another quarter of higher sales, as prices rose for some products and consumers shopped early for the winter holidays.

Comparable sales, those from U.S. stores and digital channels operating for at least 12 months, increased 9.2% in the quarter ended Oct. 29 compared with the same period last year. U.S. e-commerce sales rose 8% from a year ago, when shoppers flooded online because of the pandemic.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Comparable sales, those from U.S. stores and digital channels operating for at least 12 months, increased 9.2% in the quarter ended Oct. 29 compared with the same period last year. U.S. e-commerce sales rose 8% from a year ago, when shoppers flooded online because of the pandemic.

More shoppers visited stores than they did in the same period last year, with traffic up 5.7% and spending per trip up 3.3%, a sign that shopping habits may be normalizing after last year’s extreme shifts in buying behavior.

Growth rose from earlier in the year as holiday shopping kicked off in October and strong grocery sales helped lift numbers after Walmart’s grocery sales lagged behind compared with some competitors earlier in the pandemic. Walmart said it had more products flowing through its supply chain this quarter than the same period last year when pandemic demand for some products strained supply. U.S. inventory rose 11.5% in the quarter as “preparation for an expected strong holiday season," the company said.

“We gained marketshare in grocery in the U.S., and more customers and members are returning to our stores and clubs around the world," said Walmart Chief Executive Doug McMillon in a news release Tuesday. He said that Walmart has enough products to serve customers over the holiday season at a time when supply-chain snarls are making some products hard to find on store shelves.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Sensex Ends 396 Points Lower, Nifty Slips Below 18,000; ...

The Fastest Way to Lose All Your Wealth is...

Why the global chip shortage could extend well into 2022

Parliamentary panel explores cryptofinancing opportunities

Walmart’s sales beat analysts expectations of around a 6.7% increase, according to FactSet.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter hit $1.45. Walmart raised its full year guidance for earnings per share to around $6.40 compared with a previous range set earlier this year of $6.20 to $6.35.

Walmart’s shares rose around 2% in premarket trading Tuesday.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!