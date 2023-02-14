Walmart to close three tech hubs, tells tech staff to return to offices
Retail giant is closing offices in Austin, Portland and Carlsbad and telling hundreds of staff they must relocate to keep their jobs
Walmart Inc. plans to close three of its U.S. technology hubs and require hundreds of workers to relocate to keep their jobs, according to a memo reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. The retailer will also begin to require all its technology workers to come into the office at least two days a week.
