Home / Companies / News /  Walmart to close three tech hubs, tells tech staff to return to offices
Back

Walmart to close three tech hubs, tells tech staff to return to offices

wsj 3 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2023, 06:33 PM IST Sarah Nassauer, The Wall Street Journal
Walmart will close offices that house technology staff in Austin, Texas; Carlsbad, Calif.; and Portland, Ore., according to a memo to staff last week (Photo: AFP)Premium
Walmart will close offices that house technology staff in Austin, Texas; Carlsbad, Calif.; and Portland, Ore., according to a memo to staff last week (Photo: AFP)

Retail giant is closing offices in Austin, Portland and Carlsbad and telling hundreds of staff they must relocate to keep their jobs

Walmart Inc. plans to close three of its U.S. technology hubs and require hundreds of workers to relocate to keep their jobs, according to a memo reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. The retailer will also begin to require all its technology workers to come into the office at least two days a week.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x