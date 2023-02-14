Walmart to close three tech hubs - WSJ
Walmart will close three of its technology hubs in the US and has asked the employees to shift to other primary offices to keep their jobs
Walmart Inc plans to close three of its U.S. technology hubs and has asked hundreds of workers to relocate to keep their jobs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing an internal memo.
