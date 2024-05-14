Walmart to lay off hundreds of corporate staff and relocate others, says report

Walmart to lay off hundreds of corporate staff and relocate others, WSJ reports

Walmart is cutting hundreds of corporate jobs and asking most remote workers to move to offices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, workers at the US retail giant's smaller offices in Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto are being asked to move to other central hubs such as Walmart's corporate headquarters in Bentonville as well as Hoboken or Southern c, the report added.

Walmart will still let staff work remotely part-time, as long as they are in offices a majority of the time, the report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Walmart employed approximately 2.1 million associates as of Jan. 31, 2024, according to regulatory filings.

The company has been making moves to shrink its workforce over the past year and had said in April last year that it expects about 65% of its stores to be serviced by automation by the end of its fiscal year 2026.

In February 2023, it shut three of its US technology hubs and asked hundreds of workers to relocate to keep their jobs, pushing for more employees to report to work from office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Walmart didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!