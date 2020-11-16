Walmart to sell most of Japan's Seiyu to KKR and Rakuten

Walmart to sell most of Japan's Seiyu to KKR and Rakuten1 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2020, 05:49 AM IST
KKR will buy 65% of Seiyu and Rakuten will acquire a 20% stake while Walmart will retain 15%, the companies said in a joint statement.
TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S retailer Walmart Inc has agreed to sell most of Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu to investment firm KKR and e-commerce company Rakuten in a deal that values Seiyu at 172.5 billion yen ($1.65 billion), the companies said.
The move will enable to Seiyu to accelerate its digital transformation, they said. ($1 = 104.6600 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
