Walmart’s China dilemma is every western company’s, too

Politically tinged consumer boycotts in China have a long history. In 2008, French supermarket chain Carrefour faced a boycott ahead of the Beijing Summer Olympics after protesters aiming to highlight Chinese repression in Tibet hassled Olympic torch carriers on their way through Paris. Japanese auto makers endured a boycott in 2012 after Tokyo nationalized the Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands, called Diaoyu in Chinese, which China also claims. More recently, H&M and other foreign clothing brands have faced pressure from netizens—with an extra boost from official organs such as the Communist Youth League—after they stopped sourcing from the Xinjiang region. This followed the imposition by the U.S. and Europe of sanctions on entities allegedly involved in human rights abuses in Xinjiang, including widespread internments, sterilizations and the razing of thousands of religious sites.