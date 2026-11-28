Days after Flipkart announced that its CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy is stepping down following his 11-year stint at the e-commerce giant, its majority owner, Walmart, is likely to send its international business chief executive, Chris Nicholas, to India on November 30 to meet company employees.

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Also Read | Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy set to exit after 11 years

Why is Walmart planning a cash payout for Flipkart employees? According to an Economic Times report, the retail is likely to announce a leadership change at the Indian e-commerce firm and a cash payout for executives holding stock options. Citing people familiar with the matter, the report said the payout amount has not been finalised, and the company has not disclosed how many Flipkart employees will receive it. The proposed payout is expected to ease concerns among current and former employees about their ability to convert shares held through employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) into cash.

On Wednesday, Flipkart announced that Krishnamurthy was stepping down, with December 4 being his last working day. In the interim, the company appointed Balaji Thiagarajan, its chief product and technology officer, as CEO.

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Krishnamurthy's exit comes at a crucial juncture for the Indian e-commerce giant as it prepares for a potential initial public offering (IPO), faces mounting competition from Amazon and quick-commerce companies, and works towards improving profitability.

Flipkart's IPO delay raises concerns among employees Reports suggest that Walmart's decision to defer Flipkart's planned stock market debut has caused discontent among senior executives. The uncertainty surrounding Flipkart's ESOPs has also raised concerns about employee retention, with several senior executives reportedly leaving the company amid uncertainty over the timing of its proposed public listing, Economic Times reported.

With the IPO timeline still unclear, employees have had limited opportunities to monetise their shareholdings. The proposed payout could offer some of them an alternative way to realise the value of their stock options. The delay has also prompted several former executives to approach Walmart with requests to buy back their employee stock options.

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Also Read | Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy to step down next month

Earlier this year, Flipkart moved its registered headquarters from Singapore to India as part of its IPO preparations. Nicholas has not indicated when the listing might take place. Flipkart's valuation reportedly crossed $38 billion this year, according to Bloomberg.

Nicholas did not confirm whether Walmart was considering such a buyout, but said the company was working on a plan to provide liquidity to its employees.

He also stressed that Walmart was prioritising Flipkart's long-term growth rather than the timing of its IPO.

What we know about Kalyan Krishnamurthy Krishnamurthy oversaw the company during its acquisition by Walmart and through several years of intermittent efforts to prepare for its much-anticipated stock market debut. He has served as Flipkart CEO since 2018, during which he was responsible for the company's growth and operations across India, with a focus on making e-commerce more accessible.

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Describing his responsibilities, the company website stated: "Kalyan has played a pivotal role in shaping the consumer internet business in India and helping Flipkart become a leading homegrown e-commerce marketplace focused on building an inclusive ecosystem. During his journey at Flipkart, Kalyan has led Flipkart’s commerce business, managing a portfolio that ran across category operations, marketing, customer shopping experience, marketplace, Ads retail, and Private Labels. Under his leadership, the company has expanded into significant new categories like Grocery and Fintech and launched iconic innovations like a voice assistant and regional language interfaces."

According to his LinkedIn profile, Krishnamurthy has two MBA degrees, one from the Asian Institute of Management in the Philippines and another in Finance from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He started his professional journey at Procter & Gamble (P&G), working in supply chain finance between January 2003 and November 2004.

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In November 2004, he moved to eBay South Asia in Hong Kong, where he took up the role of country finance director. He held the position until November 2006 before becoming director of financial planning and analysis for eBay Asia Pacific, a role he held from November 2006 to May 2011.

He joined Tiger Global Management in May 2011 as director of finance for portfolio companies. In December 2014, he was elevated to managing director, remaining in the role until December 2016.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.