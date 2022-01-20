Walmart’s top US e-commerce executive is leaving

Mr. Carl took Walmart’s top U.S. e-commerce job in the wake of the departure of Marc Lore, the founder of e-commerce startup Jet.com Inc., which Walmart purchased for $3.3 billion in 2016. In recent years, Walmart has worked to more quickly grow its digital sales and profits as the Covid-19 pandemic pushed more shoppers online to buy goods. Before joining Walmart, he was a venture capitalist and spent two decades at Target.

