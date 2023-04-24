Walt Disney to cut thousands of jobs in second round

Walt Disney to cut thousands of jobs in second round1 min read . 08:30 PM IST
- The jobs cut will be across the group, including Disney Entertainment, ESPN and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products
Walt Disney Co. will start second round of jobs cut on Monday. The layoffs are a part of efforts to eliminate 7,000 positions.
According to a Reuters report quoting Disney officials, the company will cut “several thousand" jobs through Thursday, with the latest round of reductions bringing the total number of jobs culled to 4,000.
The latest jobs cut is part of Disney’s plan to save $5.5 billion in annual costs. The company is racing to curb losses on its flagship Disney streaming service, which debuted in 2019.
“The senior leadership teams have been working diligently to define our future organization, and our biggest priority has been getting this right, rather than getting it done fast," the Reuters report said quoting Disney Entertainment co-chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden.
The report also said, quoting Disney officials, “We recognize that it has been a period of uncertainty and thank you all for your understanding and patience."
The Walt Disney had announced its layoff plan in February this year.
On 27 March, the company started notifying its employees affected by the workforce cut, and had said that a second, larger round of jobs cut would follow in April.