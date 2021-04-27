Walt Disney to take niche, English TV channels off air in Hong Kong, SE Asia

NEW DELHI: Media and entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney may pull the plug on as many as 18 television channels in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong this October.

The roster includes Fox, Fox Crime, Fox Life, FX, Fox Action Movies, Fox Family Movies, Fox Movies, Star Movies China, Fox Sports, Fox Sports 2, Fox Sports 3, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Channel V, Nat Geo People, and SCM Legend.

“As part of the Walt Disney Company’s global effort to pivot towards a direct-to-consumer-first model and further grow our streaming services, the company is consolidating its media networks business primarily in southeast Asia and Hong Kong," the company said in a statement to Mint’s queries.

“Effective from 1 October 2021, Disney will operate a streamlined television portfolio that covers Chinese language channels (Star Chinese Channel; Star Chinese Movies) and factual entertainment (National Geographic Channel; Nat Geo WILD). These efforts will help us align our resources more efficiently and effectively to current and future business needs," it added.

Although the move doesn't really affect its operations in India, the company has been focusing increasingly on its streaming service. Last October, when Disney's top executive Uday Shankar stepped down as president, for the APAC (Asia and Pacific) region and chairman, Star and Disney India, it was accompanied by a global announcement on the company’s intention to reorganise its media and entertainment businesses to “focus on developing and producing original content for the company’s streaming services."

As of February 2021, Disney+ Hotstar had 25 million subscribers in India, and has invested in a bunch of local original besides the acquisition of big-ticket Bollywood films such as Laxmii, and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Yet, in India, English entertainment channels of broadcasters are being pruned as English language viewers move online to enjoy streaming content. Channel [V] India, for instance, had shut down in 2018.

Last year, Sony Pictures Networks India had discontinued AXN and AXN HD channels across India, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh while Warner Media International announced the shutdown of HBO SD (standard definition) and HD (high definition) linear movie channels in India and Pakistan.

“Current or potential viewers of niche, English TV channels directly overlap with upscale, forward-looking audiences of OTT platforms," Mehul Gupta, co-founder and CEO at SoCheers, an independent digital agency had said in an earlier interview to Mint. “Besides, there is the challenge of fresh, exclusive content. People are also moving towards the idea of watching what they want, when and how they want versus scheduled timings, and that includes tier-II and tier-III towns," he had added.

