Walt Disney to take niche, English TV channels off air in Hong Kong, SE Asia

“Current or potential viewers of niche, English TV channels directly overlap with upscale, forward-looking audiences of OTT platforms," Mehul Gupta, co-founder and CEO at SoCheers, an independent digital agency had said in an earlier interview to Mint. “Besides, there is the challenge of fresh, exclusive content. People are also moving towards the idea of watching what they want, when and how they want versus scheduled timings, and that includes tier-II and tier-III towns," he had added.