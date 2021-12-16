Walton Street BlackSoil fund invests 105 crore in 2 housing projects in Pune

BENGALURU : Walton Street BlackSoil Real Estate Debt Fund II (WSBREDF – II), said it has invested ₹105 crore in two under-construction, mid-income housing projects of Pune-based realty developer Paranjape Group.

Both the projects belong to the Blueridge township in Hinjewadi, a prominent project spread across 138 acres of Paranjape Group.

Walton Street BlackSoil Real Estate Debt Fund-II in September said it had made the first close of ₹360 crore and will offer debt financing to mid-income residential projects in the top six cities. The fund has a target corpus of ₹500 crore with a green-shoe option up to ₹250 crore.

“…The in-fill location of Blueridge township offers a unique walk-to-work proposition to its inhabitants with many leading IT and financial services companies operating within the Blueridge SEZ. This mid-income residential development aptly fits our fund’s investment mandate, and we continue to seek more opportunities in this space across key metros, beaming with improved buyer sentiments led by favourable policies, relatively steady prices and all-time low interest rates," said Vinit Prabhugaonkar, managing partner at Walton Street India Real Estate Advisors Pvt Ltd.

The first fund, Walton Street BlackSoil Real Estate Debt Fund I, was launched in 2018 with a ₹320 crore corpus. It was fully deployed earlier this year and made 10 investments in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Shashank Paranjape, managing director, Paranjape Group said, “…Over the last few years in Pune, we have witnessed an increase in demand for realty with the population here hoping to make a shift from rentals to self-purchased spaces. Capitalizing on this mindset shift, both our projects are essentially designed to cater to this growing thirst of home-buyers in the city."

