Walton Street BlackSoil Real Estate Fund hits first close at 360 crore

“The demand for debt is high given that there is a vacuum for capital for real estate development with banks and NBFCs doing limited lending to projects. Our second fund has a similar strategy as our first and we will do a combination of last mile and inventory funding. From our perspective, we want to take a de-risk position in our transactions rather than a higher yield," Kaushik Desai, managing partner, Walton Street India Real Estate Advisors Pvt. Ltd said in an interview.