Want Salm Altman back at OpenAI, will back his next venture, says Vinod Khosla

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI who got fired by the company's board in a surprise move, is in talks with the board members for a possible return to the artificial intelligence startup, according to a report by Reuters.

Khosla Ventures’, an early backer of OpenAI, Vinod Khosla said, on November 18, in a X post, “To be clear, Khosla Ventures wants@sama (Sam Altman) back at@OpenAI (OpenAI) but will back him in whatever he does next."



The day following his unexpected dismissal, Altman engaged in discussions with OpenAI executives regarding enhancements to the company's governance structure. Simultaneously, he explored the possibility of launching a new AI company with select core OpenAI researchers and individuals who remained loyal to Altman, according to the source.

However, the sources further revealed that the possibility for Altman, who is widely regarded as a leading figure in generative AI, to make a comeback or initiate a new beginning is uncertain.

Microsoft, which is the largest investor in OpenAI, is engaging in discussions about damage control. There are considerations, including the potential advocacy for Altman's reinstatement as CEO, as there is concern about a potential widespread departure of valuable talent without his leadership, according to additional sources.

Allegedly, Microsoft holds a 49 percent stake in the company, with the remaining 49 percent being controlled by other investors and employees. The remaining 2 percent is reportedly owned by the nonprofit parent organization of OpenAI.

According to a Reuters report, present and past staff members expressed frustration at Altman's dismissal and concerns about the potential impact of the abrupt management changes on an upcoming $86 billion share sale.

Last year on November 30, OpenAI, Elon Musk co-founded nonprofit organization, unveiled ChatGPT. This event sparked a worldwide fascination with generative AI technology, propelling it to become the fastest-growing software application globally. Subsequently, it triggered a surge in investments and announcements spanning various industries, all aimed at leveraging AI to improve sectors such as financial services, healthcare, entertainment, and media.

Greg Brockman, the former President of OpenAI who resigned following Altman's termination on November 17, is anticipated to participate in any potential initiative, as reported by the Information. This information comes from a source familiar with the situation, as mentioned in their earlier report on the potential new venture.

