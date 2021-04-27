Warburg acquires controlling stake in Parksons Packaging

As part of the transaction, existing PE investors Kedaara Capital AIF 1 and Olza Holdings Ltd and IIFL have fully exited their investment in Parksons and the promoter Kejriwal family has sold a partial stake, Warburg said. Family members Ramesh Kejriwal, Siddharth Kejriwal and Chaitanya Kejriwal will continue to retain their current positions of chairman, managing director and joint managing director, respectively, and will drive the business going forward, it added.

