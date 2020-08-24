Warburg eyes part exit through Kalyan Jewellers 1,750 crore IPO

Kalyan Jewellers, founded by T.S. Kalyanaraman, started its jewellery business in 1993 with a single showroom in Thrissur, Kerala. Since then the company has expanded to become a pan-India jewellery company, with 107 showrooms located across 21 states and union territories in India. It also has an international presence with 30 showrooms located in the Middle East as of 30 June 2020. All of the showrooms are operated and managed by the company.