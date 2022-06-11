Bank of Baroda owns a 65% stake in the life insurer, while Union Bank of India holds a 9% and Carmel Point Investments India Private Ltd, a Warburg Pincus affiliated entity holds the remaining 26% stake.
Mumbai: After Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) IPO, another life insurer has drawn up plans to hit the public markets. IndiaFirst Life Insurance Co Ltd , an insurance company backed by state-owned lenders Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India and private equity firm Warburg Pincus has initiated talks with investment banks for its proposed IPO, said three people aware of the development, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
Bank of Baroda owns a 65% stake in the life insurer, while Union Bank of India holds a 9% and Carmel Point Investments India Private Ltd, a Warburg Pincus affiliated entity holds the remaining 26% stake.
“Indiafirst has been engaged in discussions with investment banks over the past couple of months. Banks such as ICICI Securities, Axis Capital and JM Financial and a few more are in the running to pick up the IPO mandate," said the first person cited above.
According to the second person cited above, the proposed IPO of Indiafirst will largely be a secondary sale of shares, so-called offer for sale, by existing investors of the company.
“Bank of Baroda and Union Bank will be the primary sellers in the IPO. Warburg bought its 26% stake in 2019, so they won’t be looking at selling, although they may opt for a small amount of dilution. The IPO size could be as much as Rs2,000 crore, depending on the eventual dilution that the shareholders decided upon, but those numbers are yet to be firmed up and hence the deal contours could change significantly by the time the company files its DRHP with the regulator," said the second person.
A successful IPO will make IndiaFirst the ninth insurance company to list on the exchanges. Apart from LIC, state owned insurers General Insurance Corp of India and New India Assurance Co Ltd are also listed on the stock exchanges. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, SBI Life Insurance and Star Health and Allied Insurance Co are the other listed insurance companies in India.
“IndiaFirst Life Insurance is doing well. It is the fastest growing life insurance company in the country. Bank of Baroda, our largest shareholder, has expressed their views that the company could list basis timing and opportunity considerations. Anything else at this juncture is merely speculation," said Rushabh Gandhi, Deputy CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance in an email response to a Mint query.
For the financial year ending 31 March, the insurance company saw its gross premiums jump 28% from FY21 and crossed Rs5,187 crore, as per a company statement.
It registered a 55% in Individual New Business Premium of Rs1,428.7 crore, compared to Rs924 crore in FY21. 13th month persistency ratio, a measure of customer retention, stood at 82%, as against 78.7% as on 31 March 2021. The insurer saw a growth of 112% in Group Credit Life New Business Premium at Rs503.6 crore (FY21: 238 Crore) •
Its assets under management grew 11% to Rs18,932 crore in FY22.
“Our robust business performance has ensured we continue to grow faster than the industry for the seventh consecutive year. In FY22, we registered a 50% rise in Individual NB APE but what’s more heartening is the fact that we have a 7 years CAGR of 36% - something that we are extremely proud of," said Rushabh Gandhi, Deputy CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited in a press statement announcing the company’s FY22 performance.