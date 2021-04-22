Warburg Pincus buys HDFC’s stake in Good Host

“Good Host has had a remarkable journey since inception, from introducing the business model of operating student accommodation in partnership with universities in India, to scaling this platform to become the country’s largest student accommodation provider. This partnership delivers critical growth capital to universities helping them augment their educational capabilities while modernizing and introducing global best practices to the student housing assets. We look forward to partnering with Goldman Sachs, Nimesh and rest of the team in their next phase of growth," said Anish Saraf, MD, Warburg Pincus India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}