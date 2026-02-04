India is the largest private equity destination for us outside the US: Chip Kaye, chairman, Warburg Pincus
Kaye and Jeffrey Perlman, the firm’s CEO, along with other senior management, are in India to celebrate their 30-year investing journey. Starting with backing entrepreneurs and businesses such as Sunil Mittal, HDFC, IDFC, among others, the firm has, over the last three decades, backed 80 companies.
MUMBAI : India’s scale and growth, combined with increasingly sophisticated capital markets, have helped Warburg Pincus’s India franchise to become the firm’s largest investment destination outside US, senior executives said at a media roundtable in Mumbai on Wednesday.