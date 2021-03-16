Warburg Pincus marks down ant valuation after failed china IPO

The company cut Ant’s valuation to a range of $200 billion to $250 billion at year end, down from a peak of about $280 billion before the IPO was halted

Warburg Pincus LLC, an early investor in Ant Group Co., marked down the value of the Chinese fintech giant after its initial public offering was derailed last year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Global investors in Ant are grappling with how to assess their investments made in 2018 when the firm was valued at $150 billion. Ant is discussing a “short-term liquidity solution" for employees in April, while Chairman Eric Jing told employees that the company would eventually go public.

Ant raised about $14 billion in 2018 from backers including Singapore's GIC Pte, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Temasek Holdings Pte.

Silver Lake Management LLC, Warburg and Carlyle Group Inc. were the biggest U.S. backers, investing at least $500 million each, people familiar have said. General Atlantic LLC invested about $350 million in the same round, the people said.

Representatives for Ant and Warburg declined to comment on the valuation, which was reported earlier by Reuters.

