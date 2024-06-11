Warburg Pincus front-runner for controlling stake in Ebco
Promoters Geoffrey Nagpal and family plan to sell up to 74% stake in Mumbai-based company for ₹3,500 crore.
Warburg Pincus and Multiples are planning to invest from their new funds closed recently.
Mumbai: Global private equity firm Warburg Pincus is the front-runner to acquire a controlling stake in furniture hardware maker Ebco, two people aware of the matter said. Promoters are planning to sell up to 74% stake in the Mumbai-based company for ₹3,500 crore.