Warburg to exit 3PL Stellar Value Chain1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 10:43 PM IST
As on date Warburg Pincus holds around 91.96% stake in the company with the rest being held by the founder and others, data from VCCEdge shows.
MUMBAI : Warburg Pincus is seeking to exit its seven-year investment in Stellar Value Chain Solutions, a third-party logistics company. Investment bank Rothschild has been appointed by the investor to find strategic and financial investors.
