Warburg to exit 3PL Stellar Value Chain

According to a Mordor Intelligence research report released recently, the Indian 3PL market is expected to register a growth rate of over 11.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. The market is expected to be driven by the growth in manufacturing, FMCG, retail and e-commerce sectors. The Indian companies are demanding new logistics capabilities and complex solutions from the 3PL service providers to help them in the successful management of supply chain processes, bring down conventional logistics costs and handle more complicated tasks.

