OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Warburg Pincus sells AU Small Finance Bank stake worth 1248 crore
AU Small Finance Bank closed at ₹708.80, down 4.95% from the previous close
AU Small Finance Bank closed at 708.80, down 4.95% from the previous close

Warburg Pincus sells AU Small Finance Bank stake worth 1248 crore

1 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2020, 08:03 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • Westbridge AIF I bought 5.95 million shares of the bank for 542 crore
  • According to the latest shareholding pattern available on the stock exchange, Warburg Pincus held 4.58% in the bank

Mumbai: Private equity investor Warburg Pincus on Friday sold 4.47% stake in AU Small Finance Bank for 1247.69 crore, through open market transactions.

The block deal data available with the BSE showed that Redwood Investment Ltd, an entity owned by Warburg Pincus, disposed off 13.70 million shares, or 4.47% stake in the bank. The shares were sold at an average price of 910.55, valuing the transactions at 1248 crore.

Westbridge AIF I bought 5.95 million shares of the bank for 542 crore.

According to the latest shareholding pattern available on the stock exchange, Warburg Pincus held 4.58% in the bank.

In July this year, Warburg Pincus had sold 6.92 million shares, or 2.26% stake in AU Small Finance Bank at an average price of 746.40, aggregating to 517 crore

Previously in August 2018, Warburg Pincus had sold 2.40 crore shares, or 8.27% stake in the bank at an average price of 638, valuing the transactions at 1,531.20 crore.

AU Small Finance Bank reported a 87.2% rise in net profit at 322 crore for the second quarter of 2020-21 financial year. The bank had reported a net profit of 172 crore in the July-September period of 2019-20. Total income increased by 27% to 1498.15 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21 compared to 1184.21 crore in the same period of last year, it said in a regulatory filing.

AU Small Finance Bank closed at 708.80, down 4.95% from the previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.15% to 46960.69 points.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout