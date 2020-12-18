Warburg Pincus sells AU Small Finance Bank stake worth 1248 crore

Mumbai: Private equity investor Warburg Pincus on Friday sold 4.47% stake in AU Small Finance Bank for ₹1247.69 crore, through open market transactions.

The block deal data available with the BSE showed that Redwood Investment Ltd, an entity owned by Warburg Pincus, disposed off 13.70 million shares, or 4.47% stake in the bank. The shares were sold at an average price of ₹910.55, valuing the transactions at ₹1248 crore.

Westbridge AIF I bought 5.95 million shares of the bank for ₹542 crore.

According to the latest shareholding pattern available on the stock exchange, Warburg Pincus held 4.58% in the bank.

In July this year, Warburg Pincus had sold 6.92 million shares, or 2.26% stake in AU Small Finance Bank at an average price of ₹746.40, aggregating to ₹517 crore

Previously in August 2018, Warburg Pincus had sold 2.40 crore shares, or 8.27% stake in the bank at an average price of ₹638, valuing the transactions at ₹1,531.20 crore.

AU Small Finance Bank reported a 87.2% rise in net profit at ₹322 crore for the second quarter of 2020-21 financial year. The bank had reported a net profit of ₹172 crore in the July-September period of 2019-20. Total income increased by 27% to ₹1498.15 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21 compared to ₹1184.21 crore in the same period of last year, it said in a regulatory filing.

AU Small Finance Bank closed at ₹708.80, down 4.95% from the previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.15% to 46960.69 points.

