Warburg Pincus sells AU Small Finance Bank stake worth 1248 crore

AU Small Finance Bank reported a 87.2% rise in net profit at ₹322 crore for the second quarter of 2020-21 financial year. The bank had reported a net profit of ₹172 crore in the July-September period of 2019-20. Total income increased by 27% to ₹1498.15 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21 compared to ₹1184.21 crore in the same period of last year, it said in a regulatory filing.