Warburg Pincus sells AU Small Finance Bank stake worth 517 crore

AU Small Finance Bank reported a 5.5% rise in net profit at ₹201 crore for the first quarter of 2020-21 financial year. The bank had reported a net profit of ₹190 crore in the April-June period of 2019-20. Total income increased by 21% to ₹1409.91 crore in the first quarter of 2020-21 compared to ₹1168.33 crore in the same period of last year, it said in a regulatory filing.