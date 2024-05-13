Warburg Pincus wins a heated race for Shriram Group’s housing finance biz
The US-based investment giant beat Bain Capital and other suitors for Shriram Housing Finance with a ₹4,630-crore deal
Shriram Group plans to increase focus on its new ventures in a bid to boost its cash component in the books—a key reason why it has been looking to sell the housing finance arm
MUMBAI : US-based investment giant Warburg Pincus Llc has sealed a close contest among some of world’s top private equity players for Shriram Group’s housing finance subsidiary, in a deal valued at ₹4,630 crore.