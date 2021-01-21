Warburg Pincus to buy HDFC’s stake in Good Host Spaces

In 2018, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus had entered into a joint venture with Lemon Tree Hotels, a mid-priced hotel chain, to create a co-living platform. It was the investor’s first bet in the co-living space in India through the JV which was expected to invest ₹3000 crore to build shared, rental housing for both young professionals and students.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}