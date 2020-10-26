Warburg to sell CleanMax stake

In July 2017, Warburg Pincus said it will invest as much as $100 million in CleanMax. The company’s operating capacity has grown from 24MW in 2015-16 to more than 500MW in 2018-19, and it expects to expand its customer base from 120 companies to 300 by 2022. It has expanded its portfolio in West Asia and is exploring further expansion in South-East Asia.