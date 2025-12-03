Warburg-Backed ESR Is Said to Weigh Selling Some China Assets

Follow Bloomberg India on WhatsApp for exclusive content and analysis on what billionaires, businesses and markets are doing. Sign up here.

Advertisement

ESR Group Ltd. is considering selling some of its assets in China, either individually or as a portfolio, to concentrate on other markets, according to people familiar with the situation.

The Asia-Pacific focused logistics and industrial properties investor plans to appoint advisers to help it review options for the sale of the assets, potentially for a few billion dollars, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

Despite the potential disposals, the company remains interested in China, where it’s actively exploring new growth and investment opportunities, one of the people said.

ESR generated about 27% of its revenue from Greater China in 2024. After that, 25% came from Australia and New Zealand and 22% from Southeast Asia, its annual report shows. Its roughly $30 billion managed assets in Greater China include logistics parks around the mainland, a data center in Hong Kong, malls and offices in Shanghai, as well as a life sciences facility, its website shows. ESR also has real estate assets throughout Asia and a presence in Europe.

Advertisement

In June, a consortium including Starwood Capital Group, Sixth Street Partners, SSW Partners, Warburg Pincus, Qatar Investment Authority and ESR’s founders approved a buyout of the firm for about $7 billion. ESR, which has headquarters in Singapore, was subsequently delisted from the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Deliberations on the China assets are preliminary and may not lead to a sale, the people said.

ESR didn’t respond to requests for comment.

In the past 15 years, foreign property buyers have invested close to $140 billion in Chinese real estate such as offices, warehouses, shopping malls and data centers, and many are now seeking to exit as the market wobbles, Bloomberg News reported in October.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.