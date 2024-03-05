Warming deal street hints a funding spring is near
Summary
- During the last financial year, funding for very early-stage deals continued, but growth-stage financing had slowed to a trickle. However, funding in the new economy across life stages of a business is now experiencing a revival
MUMBAI : When office commute platform MoveInSync decided to raise $15 million in January, it received term sheets from prospective investors within a week of launching the deal. Though such rapid response is still rare, many investors said deal activity has begun to pick up pace, signalling the approaching end to an agonizing funding winter.