Warming deal street hints a funding spring is near

In a recent interview with Mint, Sugandhi Matta, partner with ABC Impact, a Temasek-backed fund said it is looking to invest more in India. “Though India is an accessible market, it is also very expensive. Valuation continues to be a challenge in the Indian market. Our investment in the country is a matter of timing and correct pricing," she said, adding that the fund is looking to write cheques between $10 million and $45 million in Indian companies and the activity is likely to pick up pace in 2024.