Warner Bros, Discovery announce new leadership team in India

Uttam Pal Singh will be head of kids cluster and tasked with developing a content strategy for growth. In his previous capacity at Discovery Kids, Singh led the team behind original IPs, including Little Singham and Fukrey Boyzzz. The combined kids portfolio now includes Cartoon Network and Pogo, in addition to Discovery Kids. Sai Abhishek will be the head of factual and lifestyle cluster and will be responsible for delivering growth and profitability across the genre. Abhishek comes with experience in leading original productions, programming, and acquisitions.