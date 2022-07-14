Warner Bros, Discovery announce new leadership team in India

The business will be led locally by Arjun Nohwar, general manager - South Asia and will include brands such as Discovery, HGTV, Eurosport, Cartoon Network, POGO, Discovery Kids, DC, and the Discovery+ streaming service.
International media companies AT&T Inc. and Discovery, Inc., which announced a definitive agreement to combine WarnerMedia’s entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery’s non-fiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a standalone global entertainment company last May, have announced a new leadership team for the South Asian market. This will include countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The new leadership team will be based in India.
Ruchir Jain will be head of distribution and Eurosport and lead the integrated network distribution function. Jain led the finance team at Discovery Network from 2018 to 2021, and then distribution. He continues to lead the Eurosport channel. Tanaz Mehta will be head of ad sales, tasked with growing revenues across all networks in South Asia.
Uttam Pal Singh will be head of kids cluster and tasked with developing a content strategy for growth. In his previous capacity at Discovery Kids, Singh led the team behind original IPs, including Little Singham and Fukrey Boyzzz. The combined kids portfolio now includes Cartoon Network and Pogo, in addition to Discovery Kids. Sai Abhishek will be the head of factual and lifestyle cluster and will be responsible for delivering growth and profitability across the genre. Abhishek comes with experience in leading original productions, programming, and acquisitions.
“With this new-look team, Warner Bros. Discovery is well-positioned to achieve our ambition of being the leading and most dynamic media company in the region. All our leaders are looking forward to working closely together across divisions as one united team," Nohwar said in a statement.