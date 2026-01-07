Warner Bros. Discovery rejects Paramount's $108.4 billion revised bid over risk concerns in buyout plan — Details

Warner Bros. Discovery's board of directors on Wednesday, 7 January 2026, rejected Paramount Skydance's $108.4 billion revised bid, citing risk concerns in the company's buyout plan, directing investors to reject the offer, according to the official release.

In a letter to the shareholders, Warner Bros said that the board has unanimously decided that Paramount Skydance's offer remains ‘inadequate, particularly given the insufficient value it would provide.’

The company also cited that Paramount Skydance's $108.4 billion revised bid poses a “lack of certainty” in its ability to complete the offer. Warner Bros also said that the offer creates risk and costs for shareholders if the bidding company fails to complete the offer.

“The Board unanimously determined that the Paramount’s latest offer remains inferior to our merger agreement with Netflix across multiple key areas,” said Samuel A. Di Piazza, Jr., Chairperson of Warner Bros. Discovery board.

Paramount offers ‘Insufficient Value’ Warner Bros claimed that Paramount's revised offer was providing ‘insufficient value,’ citing the high costs, risks and uncertainties in comparison to the Netflix deal. Mint reported earlier that Paramount Skydance placed a challenging bid of $108.4 billion, looking to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery on 8 December 2025.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

