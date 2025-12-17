Warner Bros Discovery rejects Paramount's hostile takeover bid, calls merger with Netflix 'superior'

Warner Bros Discovery on Wednesday, 17 December, rejected a hostile takeover bid from Paramount, launched last week, which was aimed at derailing plans by streaming giant Netflix to acquire the Hollywood studio and owner of CNN, according to an AFP report.

In a statement, Warner Bros said the terms of the Netflix merger were better, while the Paramount offer “once again fails to address key concerns that we have consistently communicated...throughout our extensive engagement and review of their six previous proposals”.

“We are confident that our merger with Netflix represents superior, more certain value for our shareholders,” the statement read.