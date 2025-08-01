Warner Bros. lays off jobs in Motion Picture Group post company split

Washington DC [US], August 1 (ANI): The Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group will be enacting a round of layoffs that will see job cuts across its marketing, production strategy, operational and theatre ventures divisions, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, roughly 10% of the studio's workforce will be impacted. This move comes as Warner Bros. Discovery, the studio's parent company, is preparing to split itself into two, reported Variety.

The new publicly traded companies will be Warner Bros., which will include the film division as well as the TV studios and streaming operations, while another part called Discovery Global will comprise TV networks, Discovery and other assets, reported Variety.

In a note to staff, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy said the studio began an assessment of the studio's "current structure" earlier in 2025, reported Variety.

"The exploration led to important conversations and insights to better understand how we reach audiences, what fundamental shifts should be implemented as teams work together across the world to collectively engage today's moviegoers, and what the division needs to be successful," the pair wrote as quoted by Variety.

The note concluded with De Luca and Abdy writing, "We know news like this is never easy, and we are tremendously grateful to our departing team members whose contributions throughout their time at Warner Bros. Pictures have made a lasting impact on both of us, and so many of you. They each have a lot to be proud of," as quoted by Variety.

After a rough start to 2025 with the flops of Robert Pattinson starrer 'Mickey 17' and 'The Alto Knights', Warner Bros. has rebounded handsomely with the major hits such as 'Sinners' starring Michael B Jordan and 'A Minecraft Movie'.