After months of binge-worthy gamesmanship, a victor has emerged in the saga to buy Warner Bros Discovery. On February 26th Netflix, the world’s biggest streaming company, bowed out of the competition, putting the legacy media giant on a path to merge with Paramount Skydance, controlled by David Ellison and his father Larry, the world’s sixth-richest man. Now, however, comes the hard part.
What a Warner Bros-Paramount colossus would look like
SummaryHollywood’s new giant will be indebted and unwieldy
