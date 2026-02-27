What a Warner Bros-Paramount colossus would look like

That amount of leverage was partly why Warner was initially reluctant to accept the Ellisons’ advances. Raising the price, and offering various guarantees, helped get a deal over the line. Paramount’s promise to release at least 30 films a year in movie theatres didn’t hurt either, given Tinsel Town’s fear of a Netflix-led annihilation of traditional cinema. Nor did signals from Washington that a Paramount takeover, unlike one by Netflix, would be waved through with little objection from trustbusters, thanks perhaps to the Ellisons’ chumminess with Donald Trump. The president recently declined to meet with Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-chief, during a White House visit, sending an aide in his stead, and has called on the streaming giant to fire Susan Rice, a board member who served in the Biden administration.