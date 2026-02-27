What a Warner Bros-Paramount colossus would look like

Should the deal be consummated, it will create a colossus that includes streaming networks HBO Max and Paramount+, news channels CBS and CNN, and the rights to film franchises from “Harry Potter” to “Transformers”. What would have been a nice addition for Netflix—which coveted Warner’s catalogue and its ability to churn out Oscar-nominated content—is existential for Paramount, notes Robert Fishman of MoffettNathanson, a firm of analysts. On its own, Paramount lacks the scale to survive the streaming wars; with Warner, it stands a much better chance. The combined company will have around 210m streaming subscribers—still far fewer than Netflix, which boasts some 325m, but more than other competitors such as Disney.