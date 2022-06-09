Warner, Discovery announce new leadership team

The legacy businesses of WarnerMedia and Discovery will now run together as one team, under Schwebig’s regional leadership. The footprint of the new-look media organization in India is now significantly larger – bringing together several lines of business. It combines all of its India-based TV networks with streaming, games, consumer products, film or content production, home entertainment and TV distribution (syndication) and theatrical movie distribution. In India, this means that brands such as CNN, Discovery, Cartoon Network, POGO, Discovery Kids, Eurosport, as well as the streaming service discovery+, all sit within the same portfolio. The business also includes the theatrical distribution of Warner Bros. Pictures titles, the syndication of Warner Bros. TV, HBO and Max Originals, Warner Bros. Discovery global brands and experiences and WB Games.