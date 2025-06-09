Warner Discovery splits cable from marquee streaming, studio businesses
Summary
The entertainment company is contending with a hefty debt load and a sagging stock price.
Warner Bros. Discovery is splitting itself into two stand-alone publicly traded entertainment companies, separating its HBO Max streaming service, movie studio and TV production business from its cable networks.
