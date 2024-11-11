Warner Music India enters live entertainment with investment in SkillBox

Mumbai: Warner Music India, part of global entertainment powerhouse Warner Music Group, has made a strategic minority investment in SkillBox, the country’s third-largest ticketing and live entertainment company after BookMyShow and Insider.

This move marks Warner Music India’s entry into live entertainment business, strengthening its portfolio and expanding opportunities for its artiste roster.

The details of the transaction were not disclosed by the two companies.

Founded by Anmol Kukreja and Sandip Ranjhan, with Roydon Bangera and Amarjeet Singha joining as co-founders, SkillBox has grown from a ticketing platform into a full-suite live entertainment company. Its offerings span ticketing, live brand solutions, and live tech services like SkillBox Pay.

SkillBox is known for hosting international concerts, including the Jacob Collier India Tour, the Steve Vai India Tour, and the Ben Howard Tour. It has also been instrumental in organising domestic successes, such as DIVINE’s post-pandemic first two shows, Hanumankind’s two-city tour after Big Dawgs, and the Karnivool India Tour. With a focus on curating niche, community-led events, SkillBox has built intellectual properties like Bloomverse, K-Wave, and Lemonade.

Unlocking growth in India’s live entertainment sector

In a statement jointly issued by the two companies, Jay Mehta, managing director, Warner Music India & SAARC, highlighted the strategic significance of this investment. “Investing in SkillBox blends perfectly with Warner Music India's aim of being an artiste-first, fan-first company. SkillBox’s innovative approach to live entertainment aligns exactly with our vision of providing comprehensive services to artistes," he said.

“Live entertainment is slated to grow rapidly. By joining forces, we can create dynamic new opportunities in India’s fast-growing entertainment market, ensuring that our artistes have the best platforms to thrive," he added.

With over 1.5 million users, SkillBox offers seamless ticketing and immersive event experiences. Its artiste management division, LevelHouse, represents IParekh & Singh, Blackstratblues, and Parvaaz, among others.

Strategic expansion for Warner Music

This investment reflects Warner Music India’s broader strategy to lead in India’s entertainment sector, following partnerships with Divo, JetSynthesys, and E-Positive. These ventures have established Warner Music India as a key player in the evolving market, with a focus on digital, live, and artiste-first services.

Alfonso Perez Soto, executive vice-president, recorded music, corporate development, Warner Music Group, emphasized the untapped potential of India’s live music scene. “We see huge opportunities in India’s still-nascent live entertainment industry. Our investment in SkillBox enables us to expand the services that we can seamlessly offer artistes, both domestic and international, connecting them with fans across India," he said.

For the future

SkillBox’s founders view this partnership as a major milestone. “We are thrilled to partner with Warner Music India as it marks a significant milestone in SkillBox’s journey," said Anmol Kukreja, CEO and Founder of SkillBox, in the statement. “With Warner Music's extensive industry expertise, artiste roster, and global reach, we aim to push the boundaries of what's possible in the live music space, creating more opportunities for artistes and delivering memorable events for audiences across the country."

Roydon Bangera, chief business officer at SkillBox, added, “This partnership sets the stage for a new era in India’s live entertainment landscape. By leveraging our expertise in music IPs and branded live experiences, we can create more meaningful opportunities for artistes and fans to connect."

Warner Music India's investment in SkillBox reflects a broader trend of companies bolstering their live entertainment and ticketing offerings in India. In August 2024, Zomato announced a $244.2 million acquisition of Paytm's movie and event ticketing businesses, including platforms like Ticketnew and Insider, to strengthen its foothold in a market long dominated by BookMyShow.