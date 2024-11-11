Companies
Warner Music India enters live entertainment with investment in SkillBox
SummaryWarner Music India's investment in SkillBox reflects a broader trend of firms boosting their live entertainment and ticketing offerings in India. In August, Zomato announced a $244.2 million acquisition of Paytm's movie and event ticketing businesses, including platforms like Ticketnew and Insider.
Mumbai: Warner Music India, part of global entertainment powerhouse Warner Music Group, has made a strategic minority investment in SkillBox, the country’s third-largest ticketing and live entertainment company after BookMyShow and Insider.
