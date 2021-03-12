WarnerMedia boss Jason Kilar got $49 million stock award
- The four-year grant made the entertainment leader AT&T’s highest-paid executive in 2020
WarnerMedia boss Jason Kilar was the top-paid executive at AT&T Inc. last year after the telecom giant gave him a stock award worth $49 million to join the company on the cusp of its streaming video service’s launch.
Mr. Kilar’s 2020 compensation totaled $52.2 million, which included an award of restricted stock units valued at $49.2 million when he received them, according to a securities filing. The awards will vest over a four-year period. He also earned a $1.7 million salary.
