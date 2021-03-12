Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >WarnerMedia boss Jason Kilar got $49 million stock award

WarnerMedia boss Jason Kilar got $49 million stock award

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2016, file photo, the AT&T logo is positioned above one of its retail stores in New York. The Securities and Exchange Commission is suing AT&T and three of its investor relations executives for telling Wall Street analysts about the telecom giant's sales data before it released quarterly results. The U.S. financial regulator said Friday, March 5, 2021 that in March 2016, AT&T was worried that a steeper-than-expected decline in smartphone sales would make it miss Wall Street estimates for its first quarter. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
2 min read . 01:18 PM IST Drew Fitzgerald, The Wall Street Journal

  • The four-year grant made the entertainment leader AT&T’s highest-paid executive in 2020

WarnerMedia boss Jason Kilar was the top-paid executive at AT&T Inc. last year after the telecom giant gave him a stock award worth $49 million to join the company on the cusp of its streaming video service’s launch.

Mr. Kilar’s 2020 compensation totaled $52.2 million, which included an award of restricted stock units valued at $49.2 million when he received them, according to a securities filing. The awards will vest over a four-year period. He also earned a $1.7 million salary.

