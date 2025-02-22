Warren Buffett on Saturday sent a cautionary message to the U.S. government on Saturday in his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders, urging Washington to maintain a stable currency and take care of those who get "short straws in life."

"Paper money can see its value evaporate if fiscal folly prevails," Buffett wrote. "In some countries, this reckless practice has become habitual, and, in our country's short history, the U.S. has come close to the edge."