Warren Buffett-backed Tesla rival reports 162% profit jump

With demand rising, the EV market has become increasingly competitive. Global leader Tesla Inc. is vying with local manufacturers including BYD, Nio Inc. and Xpeng Inc., while older local companies including Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. and SAIC Motor Corp. are moving into the space, too. BYD introduced its Han model in July and sold 40,556 units by the end of the year. It also launched its Song Plus, Tang, e2 and e3 models in the second half of 2020.