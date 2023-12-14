Warren Buffett backs Occidental deal with $590 million stock purchase
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has bought nearly $590 million of Occidental Petroleum Corp. stock this week after the Texas oil company agreed to buy private Permian producer CrownRock LP in one of the biggest energy deals of the year.
