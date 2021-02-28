Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Warren Buffett defends Berkshire Hathaway’s $25 billion in buybacks
Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

Warren Buffett defends Berkshire Hathaway’s $25 billion in buybacks

4 min read . 01:51 PM IST Jenna Telesca, The Wall Street Journal

  • The Omaha conglomerate’s fourth-quarter profits rose nearly 23%

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. posted an increased fourth-quarter profit Saturday, with the billionaire investor using his annual missive to investors to explain a recent surge in stock buybacks.

For the year, Berkshire bought back nearly $25 billion in shares, according to the company’s earnings report. Before the last few years, Mr. Buffett had refused to buy back any Berkshire stock.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.