Warren Buffett defends Berkshire Hathaway's $25 billion in buybacks
- The Omaha conglomerate’s fourth-quarter profits rose nearly 23%
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. posted an increased fourth-quarter profit Saturday, with the billionaire investor using his annual missive to investors to explain a recent surge in stock buybacks.
For the year, Berkshire bought back nearly $25 billion in shares, according to the company’s earnings report. Before the last few years, Mr. Buffett had refused to buy back any Berkshire stock.
