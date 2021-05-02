Warren Buffett defends Berkshire’s moves over pandemic year
- The investing guru criticized SPACs and day traders driving up valuations and discussed getting out of the airline sector
Warren Buffett defended Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s investments over the past year, while saving his harshest comments for some of the hottest investment vehicles at the company’s annual meeting.
Speaking onstage from Los Angeles, Mr. Buffett, Berkshire’s chairman and chief executive, and his business partner Charlie Munger took questions for roughly four hours. The two men said some special purpose acquisition companies, day traders and private-equity funds that have driven valuations in both private and public companies to record levels were more gamblers than investors.
