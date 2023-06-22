Warren Buffett donates Berkshire Hathaway stocks to Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation2 min read 22 Jun 2023, 08:33 AM IST
Warren Buffett has donated 13,693,432 Berkshire Hathaway shares to five foundations, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
American business magnate Warren Buffett has donated 13,693,432 Berkshire Hathaway shares to five foundations, which includes Bill & Milinda Gates Foundations. As per the news available on business wire — a breaking Hathway company, the Berkshire Hathway Chairman has converted 9,129 A shares into 13,693,500 B shares in order to donate 13,693,432 shares of Berkshire Hathaway “B" stock to five foundations — Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Sherwood Foundation, Howard G. Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation. These donations have been delivered on Wednesday to the beneficiary foundations.
